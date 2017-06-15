Evergreen Program Instructs Students To 'Consciously Act On' Race, Gender

Evergreen State College, which swept headlines in May for protests and threats that shut down classes, is hosting a Fall 2017 teacher training program which instructs aspiring teachers to "consciously act on" on the basis of race, gender, and other identities. The Washington school's "Master in Teaching" program has an application deadline of June 25, and calls on prospective teachers to "plant the seeds of justice," according to The College Fix .

