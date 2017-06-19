Evergreen president describes how protests 'blew up' - Tue, 20 Jun 2017 PST
The president of The Evergreen State College defended most decisions he made during several weeks of unrest that temporarily closed campus and moved the graduation to Tacoma. Social media accounts and cable news misrepresented generally peaceful protests in late May, generating threats against students and faculty, George Bridges told the Senate Law and Justice Committee in a special "work session" Tuesday.
