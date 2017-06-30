Dustin Fowler, Caleb Smith named Trip...

Dustin Fowler, Caleb Smith named Triple-A All-Stars

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: YESNetwork

The SWB RailRiders are excited to announce that outfielder Dustin Fowler and left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith were chosen to play in the 30th-annual Triple-A All-Star Game. The two will represent the International League, along with SWB manager Al Pedrique, against the best of the Pacific Coast League at historic Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Fri Jessica Vizcarra-... 77
Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13) Jun 30 Where he go 14
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC