Dustin Fowler, Caleb Smith named Triple-A All-Stars
The SWB RailRiders are excited to announce that outfielder Dustin Fowler and left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith were chosen to play in the 30th-annual Triple-A All-Star Game. The two will represent the International League, along with SWB manager Al Pedrique, against the best of the Pacific Coast League at historic Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash.
