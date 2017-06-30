Dustin Fowler, Caleb Smith named Triple-A All-Stars

The SWB RailRiders are excited to announce that outfielder Dustin Fowler and left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith were chosen to play in the 30th-annual Triple-A All-Star Game. The two will represent the International League, along with SWB manager Al Pedrique, against the best of the Pacific Coast League at historic Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.