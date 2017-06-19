Driving I-5 or SR 7 on Tuesday? Prepare for closures and a detour

Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to a single lane in Tacoma on Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation website . Lane closures between Port of Tacoma Road and Delin Street will start at 8 p.m. and three lanes will be closed starting at 11:59 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

