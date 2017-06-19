Driving I-5 or SR 7 on Tuesday? Prepare for closures and a detour
Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to a single lane in Tacoma on Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation website . Lane closures between Port of Tacoma Road and Delin Street will start at 8 p.m. and three lanes will be closed starting at 11:59 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Sun
|sportyk
|75
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May 22
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC