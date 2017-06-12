Driver dies after I-5 collision with parked WSDOT truck
A driver died after colliding with a parked state Department of Transportation road crew truck in Tacoma on Friday night, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. A 30-year-old man driving a white 2001 Ford Escort collided with the truck parked on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 130.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|41 min
|sportyk
|75
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC