Dance Theatre Northwest presents 'All That Dance'

Madeline Ewer and Neil Alexander perform in "Habenera" as part of "All That Dance." Photo by Maks Zakharov/Courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest / The Tacoma Weekly On Saturday, June 24, Dance Theatre Northwest will bring its newest production of "All That Dance" to the Mount Tahoma high school auditorium at 4 p.m. "All That Dance" features "42nd Street," "Almost Blue," "The Reef," Fascinating Rhythm," "African Spirit," excerpts from "Swan Lake," and "Sleeping Beauty," with a fabulous all-cast finale.

