Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

Atomic Comicon 2017 June 23, 1-5 p.m.; June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma Info: www.tacomalibrary.org/browse_program/atomic-comicon-2017 Come celebrate the fifth anniversary of Tacoma's free Comicon, celebrating fandoms, reading, comics and geek culture! All Ages. Events include: a Panels a Hands On Activities a Cosplay a Workshops a Crafts a LEGO displays and build zone a Gaming a Local vendors and artist's alley.

