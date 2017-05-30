Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents the temporary exhibition Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest, on view June 3 through August 14. Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest showcases over 300 objects comprised of 14 bodies of work in the gallery and 10 large-scale outdoor installations by American artist Dale Chihuly. The works are featured both in the gallery and along the newly enhanced North Forest Trail.
