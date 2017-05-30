Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents the temporary exhibition Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest, on view June 3 through August 14. Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest showcases over 300 objects comprised of 14 bodies of work in the gallery and 10 large-scale outdoor installations by American artist Dale Chihuly. The works are featured both in the gallery and along the newly enhanced North Forest Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.