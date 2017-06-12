Community colleges' computer system costs mount, schedule delayed - Tue, 13 Jun 2017 PST

Bankruptcy by the contractor and a lawsuit against the state has added to the delays of getting a much-troubled $100 million computer system operating properly for Washington community colleges, a special Senate hearing was told Tuesday. Problems with the new system , ctcLink, could keep the Community Colleges of Spokane from completing the necessary year-end accounting the federal government requires for schools that receive financial aid, almost two years after those schools began using the system , members of three Senate committees were told in an unusual joint meeting.

