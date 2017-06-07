Comments
"Cultural imPRINT: Northwest Coast Prints" is an exhibition at the Tacoma Art Museum of nearly 50 prints created by more than two dozen artists from the U.S. and Canada. The showcase of Northwest Coast printmaking's 50-year history merges the past with the present and also explores familial ties among the artists.
