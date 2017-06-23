Centerstage Theatre Announces Interim Artistic Director Trista Duval
The board of directors of Centerstage Theatre Arts Conservatory announces the naming of actor/director and Federal Way resident Trista Duval as Interim Artistic Director. Ms. Duval will take over the artistic director duties from retiring Artistic Director Alan Bryce effective July 1, 2017.
