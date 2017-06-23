Centerstage Theatre Announces Interim...

Centerstage Theatre Announces Interim Artistic Director Trista Duval

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The board of directors of Centerstage Theatre Arts Conservatory announces the naming of actor/director and Federal Way resident Trista Duval as Interim Artistic Director. Ms. Duval will take over the artistic director duties from retiring Artistic Director Alan Bryce effective July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Jun 18 sportyk 75
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May '17 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC