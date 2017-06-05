Can a $2,000 Porsche go 2,000 miles?

What's the greatest distance you'd dare travel with an old and, more importantly, unknown car? Could 500 bucks get you 500 miles? Could a thousand get you 1,000 miles? Porsche fanatic, Panorama editor and friend of Autoweek Rob Sass bought a $2,000 1979 Porsche 924 and is driving it 2,000 miles from The LeMay, America's Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington, to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Says Sass: "While at Tech Tactics East in New Jersey this past February, I bought a '79 924 over the phone.

