All grown up: Olympia Coffee set to expand to Seattle, Tacoma
Olympia Coffee Roasting Co., which operates three cafes in Olympia , is set to open new cafes in West Seattle and Tacoma this fall. The West Seattle location at 3810 California Ave. SW is expected to open in September or October, while the Tacoma location is set for November, owner Oliver Stormshak said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Sun
|sportyk
|75
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC