All grown up: Olympia Coffee set to e...

All grown up: Olympia Coffee set to expand to Seattle, Tacoma

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Olympian

Olympia Coffee Roasting Co., which operates three cafes in Olympia , is set to open new cafes in West Seattle and Tacoma this fall. The West Seattle location at 3810 California Ave. SW is expected to open in September or October, while the Tacoma location is set for November, owner Oliver Stormshak said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Sun sportyk 75
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC