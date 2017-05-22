Washington students rally around 8-ye...

Washington students rally around 8-year-old fighting cancer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, letters written by Richard Gordon Elementary School second grade students to student Makoa Saffery who is suffering from cancer are displayed in Kingston, Wash. Makoa Saffery, 8, is out to beat cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) 10 hr Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... 10 hr Danny is crazy 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Sat amcna003 73
Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16) Fri Fred 7
What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May 15 Megans Law 5
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May 15 Megans Law 3
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC