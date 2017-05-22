Washington students rally around 8-year-old fighting cancer
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, letters written by Richard Gordon Elementary School second grade students to student Makoa Saffery who is suffering from cancer are displayed in Kingston, Wash. Makoa Saffery, 8, is out to beat cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|10 hr
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|10 hr
|Danny is crazy
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Sat
|amcna003
|73
|Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Fred
|7
|What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|5
|Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC