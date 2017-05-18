Washington man, dogs die in house fire

Washington man, dogs die in house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Washington officials say a man may have died after trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire. KOMO-AM reports the Tacoma man and his two dogs died after his house burned Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 16 hr amcna003 73
Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16) Fri Fred 7
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Fri Buffalo Bill 4
What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May 15 Megans Law 5
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May 15 Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) May 15 Megans Law 20
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC