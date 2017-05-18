Washington Death Row Inmate Loses Cou...

Washington Death Row Inmate Loses Court Challenge Over Intellectual Disabilities

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

On January 25, 1997, Cecil Emile Davis, a "violent offender" on state supervision, broke into the Tacoma home of 65-year-old Yoshiko Couch. Once inside he raped and beat her and then suffocated her by holding a rag soaked in cleaning solvents over her mouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass... 15 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May 15 Megans Law 5
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 15 Megans Law 3
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May 15 Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) May 15 Megans Law 20
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 7 Anonymous 72
Tacoma stays consistent and sucks again. (Apr '11) Apr 25 gritmyass 7
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC