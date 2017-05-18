TMP's - Sister Act' is sonically and scenically sensational
SUNDAY MORNING FEVER. TMP's "Sister Act, the Musical" is blessed with a big ensemble that makes for elaborate dance numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass...
|20 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|5
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May 15
|Megans Law
|3
|Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|3
|US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|72
|Tacoma stays consistent and sucks again. (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|gritmyass
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC