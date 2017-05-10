The Perpetual Garden Memorial Friday, May 19, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St.
On May 19, Tacomans will have the opportunity to celebrate local hero Pappy Boyington with the highly anticipated unveiling of the Perpetual Garden Memorial at Lincoln High School. Acting Secretary of the Perpetual Garden Memorial Project Board Trish Holmes says of the event, "This is just one of the most exciting events for Lincoln in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|72
|Tacoma stays consistent and sucks again. (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|gritmyass
|7
|A dose of brutal honesty for Tacoma schools (Sep '09)
|Apr 25
|gritmyass
|15
|Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12)
|Apr 25
|dayummfschhiestbe...
|4
|Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|dayummfschhiestbe...
|6
|APNewsBreak: Problems remain at troubled Washin...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|IRS Gives "After School Satan Club" Tax-Exempt ...
|Mar '17
|mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC