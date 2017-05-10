Ted Bundy Childhood House Haunted? Contractor Says Creepy Happening Plagued Home Remodel
Ted Bundy is arguably one of the most notorious serial killers America ever produced, and now a contractor who recently remodeled his childhood home in Washington state says that the process was full of creepy occurrences. According to contractor Casey Clopton, the house shared by a young Ted Bundy, his mother, stepfather, and siblings was home to mysterious ghostly writing, toppling furniture, and other strange happenings while he and his crew got it ready to be flipped last year.
