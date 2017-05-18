Su Valley grads, Principal, highlight community and teamwork
There were 27 Susitna Valley high school graduates this year with over $200,000 of scholarships awarded to the senior class. Most of the awarded scholarships were academic and principal David Booth applauds the teachers and staff for enabling this shared success.
