Spokane remains second-largest city i...

Spokane remains second-largest city in state

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In 2016, Spokane's population was about 215,973, an increase of 1.36 percent over 2015. Tacoma grew 1.73 percent to finish at 211,277 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... Wed SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 22 Danny is crazy 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 20 amcna003 73
Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16) May 19 Fred 7
What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass... May 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC