Shark bites diver at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Megans Law
|5
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Mon
|Megans Law
|3
|Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Megans Law
|3
|US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Megans Law
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|72
|Tacoma stays consistent and sucks again. (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|gritmyass
|7
|A dose of brutal honesty for Tacoma schools (Sep '09)
|Apr 25
|gritmyass
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC