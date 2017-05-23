See Eric Church Pay Tribute to Chris ...

See Eric Church Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell With Live 'Rusty Cage'

Back in March, Eric Church covered Pearl Jam's "Better Man" for an exuberant crowd in Tacoma, Washington - his choice of song a tender, contemplative moment that paid tribute to Seattle's hometown heroes. On Friday, at one of his Holdin' My Own Tour's last stops in Washington, D.C., the Chief performed another grunge classic, Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage," under much more somber circumstances: to honor the passing of Chris Cornell, who took his own life last week.

