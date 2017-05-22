Reenergized Sonics Rock the Neighborh...

Reenergized Sonics Rock the Neighborhood Theatre

The Sonics, Dex Romweber Neighborhood Theatre May 19, 2017 On Saturday, May 19, The Sonics schooled an adoring crowd at the Neighborhood Theate on just who penned the manual on high-octane '60s scuzz rock, punk and grunge. The band, formed in 1960 in Tacoma, Wash., is responsible for such classic nuggets of mid-'60s photo-punk as "Psycho," "The Witch," and "Have Love, Will Travel."

