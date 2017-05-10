Pot bust lands Tacoma man in North Dakota jail
Sheriff's deputies in North Dakota have arrested a Tacoma, Washington, man with 13 pounds of marijuana in the back of his car. The News Tribune reports the man was speeding early Wednesday morning when a deputy pulled the man over, and then smelled marijuana.
