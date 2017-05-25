Our view: By all means available

Tacoma, and the greater Puget Sound region, is getting slammed with a dramatic rise in homelessness and its related ills that will likely only get worse as working-class wages remain largely stagnant while rents and housing costs continue to skyrocket with little hope that they will plateau anytime soon. The City has already allocated $9 million for homelessness services during the next two years, which is a 48 percent increase over what the city spent in 2015 and 2016.

