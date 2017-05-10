Officera s death was sudden and savag...

Officera s death was sudden and savage. Then a 10-hour siege

There are 1 comment on the Bellingham Herald story from Friday May 12, titled Officera s death was sudden and savage. Then a 10-hour siege. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:

When Tacoma police Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez stepped into the dark house on Nov. 30, he had no reason to think he was going to die. All questions about Gutierrez's death return to a single moment, shortly after 5 p.m., when he and his partner, Officer Erika Haberzettl, along with a distraught wife and a landlord, unlocked the door of the house at 413 E. 52nd St. and called to the man waiting upstairs in darkness.

GreenChain

Seattle, WA

#1 9 hrs ago
I talked to this Officer a few times.

He cared about the neighborhoods and the kids and elderly that lived in them.

He was a good man. He was a generous man.

----------

Is there a such thing as a police levy? Where the citizens can vote to increase the size and support of the PD? I'd vote in the affirmative for that.

I saw five cops in a really vulnerable situation in the middle of the night. There were some chunky cops and some skinny cops and some in-between cops, but it was remarkable how vulnerable they were.

Anything could have happened, but thankfully, everyone went home safely. And I was glad. Everyone was glad. Family was glad.
