No decision yet for Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell
Cowell is one of four finalists up for the city manager spot in Tacoma, Washington. Tacoma city council members sat down this morning in a special meeting to announce the hire, but the city's mayor delayed the decision, saying they were not ready to vote.
