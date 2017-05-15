No decision yet for Deputy City Manag...

No decision yet for Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Cowell is one of four finalists up for the city manager spot in Tacoma, Washington. Tacoma city council members sat down this morning in a special meeting to announce the hire, but the city's mayor delayed the decision, saying they were not ready to vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) 13 hr Megans Law 5
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... 13 hr Megans Law 3
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) 13 hr Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) 13 hr Megans Law 20
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 7 Anonymous 72
Tacoma stays consistent and sucks again. (Apr '11) Apr 25 gritmyass 7
News A dose of brutal honesty for Tacoma schools (Sep '09) Apr 25 gritmyass 15
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC