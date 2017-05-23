Johnathan Williams withdraws from NBA...

Johnathan Williams withdraws from NBA draft to return to Gonzaga

ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman has confirmed that Gonzaga basketball player Johnathan Williams III will not be leaving Gonzaga after all. The GU forward has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and will return to the school to play in the 2017-2018 season.

