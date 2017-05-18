Joanne and Bruce Harrell receive UW's 2017 Odegaard Award
University of Washington Regent Joanne Harrell and Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell have been named the 2017 recipients of the UW's Charles E. Odegaard Award. The award was presented at the 47th annual Celebration event hosted by the UW Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity and Friends of the Educational Opportunity Program on May 16, at the Husky Union Building on the UW Seattle campus.
