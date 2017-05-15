Intermodal coalition issues new - Freight Can't Wait' booklet emphasizing infrastructure needs
The Coalition for America's Gateways and Trade Corridors today at its annual meeting issued its new "Freight Can't Wait" booklet, which highlights 43 freight projects of regional and national significance in need of federal partnership.
