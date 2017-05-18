Huntersville Resident's 1960s Garage-Rock Band Invented Punk
When mild-mannered Rob Lind isn't on the links at Birkdale Golf Club with his wife Suzanne, or on his boat with his son Robbie during the Peninsula Yacht Club's annual poker run at Lake Norman, the Huntersville resident is onstage with his legendary band The Sonics, wailing away on a saxophone. In the decade since the Seattle-born band resurfaced, Lind has played to tens of thousands of garage-rock fans across the United States and Europe who go to see The Sonics bash out such proto-punk classics as "Psycho," "Strychnine" and "The Witch."
