Huntersville Resident's 1960s Garage-...

Huntersville Resident's 1960s Garage-Rock Band Invented Punk

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Creative Loafing

When mild-mannered Rob Lind isn't on the links at Birkdale Golf Club with his wife Suzanne, or on his boat with his son Robbie during the Peninsula Yacht Club's annual poker run at Lake Norman, the Huntersville resident is onstage with his legendary band The Sonics, wailing away on a saxophone. In the decade since the Seattle-born band resurfaced, Lind has played to tens of thousands of garage-rock fans across the United States and Europe who go to see The Sonics bash out such proto-punk classics as "Psycho," "Strychnine" and "The Witch."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass... 7 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May 15 Megans Law 5
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 15 Megans Law 3
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May 15 Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) May 15 Megans Law 20
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 7 Anonymous 72
Tacoma stays consistent and sucks again. (Apr '11) Apr 25 gritmyass 7
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC