Guest editorial: Shippers, union must work to prevent port slowdown
When labor strife at Tacoma and Seattle ports turned the waters of Seattle's Elliott Bay and Tacoma's Commencement Bay into a container-ship parking lot, fruit was left to rot and Christmas trees turned brown. The state as a whole lost an estimated $770 million, and the Washington apple industry alone took a $100 million loss.
