Denver Zoo's nursery gets another addition: Meet endangered Malayan tapir calf Umi
Denver Zoo's endangered Malayan tapir pair Rinny and Benny welcomed their third calf - and first girl - early Saturday. Umi, whose name means life in Malayan, will stay behind the scenes at the zoo's Toyota Elephant passage habitat until she's able to swim and both mom and baby are comfortable enough to venture outdoors, said Sean Anderson-Vie, zoo public relations manager.
