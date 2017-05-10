Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

"Cardinal Sins" May 13 through June 4, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. Dukesbay Theater, 508 6th Ave., Tacoma A tragic love affair woven in the amazing story of the birth of Freedom: the creation of Magna Carta, Civil war, justice and the overwhelming power of love. Book for "Cardinal Sins" was written by Alan Bryce, who also wrote the book for "For All That."

