Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

"The Pirates of Penzance" May 26th through June 25th, Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood Gilbert and Sullivan's hilarious, hopeful farce follows young Frederic, an orphan who has mistakenly been apprenticed to an ineffectual, but raucous band of pirates. He disavows the pirates' way of life and falls for the beautiful Mabel.
