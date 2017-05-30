Community takes strides against hunger, literally
WALK. The Hunger Walk and 5K Run was the largest fundraiser for the EFN's Hunger Awareness Month. Photo by Daniel Beers / The Tacoma Weekly The Emergency Food Network wrapped up its first official Hunger Awareness Month on Saturday, May 20, with a Hunger Walk and 5K Run fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May 22
|Danny is crazy
|5
|Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Fred
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC