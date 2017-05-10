Chihuly glass show features dazzling colors, towering forms
A major new exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden features enormous glass installations installed across the 250-acre garden and a gallery of early drawings and paintings, all by Dale Chihuly. Taken together, the show, titled simply "Chihuly," reveals the evolution of the glass artist's work from 1980 to the present.
