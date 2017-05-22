As the tide goes out, head to a rocky beach to look for marine creatures
If you are looking for a low-cost educational activity to do with your children, or just want to get outdoors, a series of low tides later this week just might be the answer. Beginning Thursday and running through May 29, some of the lowest tides of the summer will take place from late morning to mid afternoon, offering an excellent opportunity to explore the South Sound's rocky beaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|14 hr
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|14 hr
|Danny is crazy
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 20
|amcna003
|73
|Party specifics in TAC (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Fred
|7
|What Malik McDowell brings to the Seahawks Pass...
|May 18
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|5
|Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Megans Law
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC