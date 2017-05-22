As the tide goes out, head to a rocky...

As the tide goes out, head to a rocky beach to look for marine creatures

If you are looking for a low-cost educational activity to do with your children, or just want to get outdoors, a series of low tides later this week just might be the answer. Beginning Thursday and running through May 29, some of the lowest tides of the summer will take place from late morning to mid afternoon, offering an excellent opportunity to explore the South Sound's rocky beaches.

