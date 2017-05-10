a oeHappens Like Thata : How FGLa s Tyler Hubbard and Tacoma, Washington...
G ranger Smith co-wrote his new single with Florida Georgia Line 's Tyler Hubbard , as the two were sitting on a tour bus, watching fans file into a show in Tacoma, Washington. "Writing on tour, in the heart of our fans is a game changer for me," Granger tells Billboard .
