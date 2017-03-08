Work on Prologis complex at Tacoma, Fife border begins
DEVELOPMENT. Work on an 80-acre site between Tacoma and Fife will bring a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial warehouse complex that will likely bring 300 to 1,500 jobs to the area.
