Woman searching for boy who left $5, heartbreaking apology note Jake said his sister stole a wind chime because its butterflies reminded the girl of their dead mom. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2mqcaVc The heartbreaking reason why someone left an apology note and $5 at a home in Washington to make up for stealing a butterfly wind chime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.