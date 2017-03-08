Woman finds boy who left $5, heartbreaking apology note

A Washington woman who started searching for a boy named Jake after he left her a heartbreaking note with a $5 bill stuffed in its folds said she now knows who he is and expects to meet him soon. Christina Reitz, who lives in this Seattle suburb of about 60,000 people southwest of Tacoma, Wash., found the apology on her door March 3 saying that his sister had stolen one of Reitz's wind chimes because its butterflies reminded the child of their mother, who had died recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.