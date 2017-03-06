What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Washington state lawmakers are considering whether to impose new restrictions on the collection of biometric data that is unique to an individual, such as a person's retinal scans, voice patterns, fingerprints and facial geometry. Democratic state lawmakers comment on the Daniel Ramirez Medina case that has been the subject of protests at the Tacoma detention center.
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|Mar 2
|Pat McCock
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
