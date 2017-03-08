WA: Restroom Closure Means Point Defiance Ferry Riders Will Have to Hold it a Bit Longer
It might be even more so now for folks intending to take the ferry from the Point Defiance to Vashon Island. Pierce Transit, Washington State Ferries and Metro Parks Tacoma on Wednesday intend to close the public bathrooms they have jointly operated for nearly 30 years at the ferry terminal.
