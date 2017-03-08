Unity College takes environmental message to Tacoma

As part of its expanding national outreach, Unity College officials will visit alumni and prospective students in Tacoma, Washington, in April to present an experiential overview of the growing college and its innovative curriculum based in sustainability science. The program begins for alumni and friends at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma.

