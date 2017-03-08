Unity College takes environmental message to Tacoma
As part of its expanding national outreach, Unity College officials will visit alumni and prospective students in Tacoma, Washington, in April to present an experiential overview of the growing college and its innovative curriculum based in sustainability science. The program begins for alumni and friends at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|Mar 2
|Pat McCock
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Lars
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC