The Five Spot: 5 reasons to like dayl...

The Five Spot: 5 reasons to like daylight saving time

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

2 Burn less electricity, don't get squeezed as badly by Tacoma Power rate hikes . 3 No more confusing/annoying 10 p.m. phone calls to Arizona relatives; same old confusing/annoying 10 p.m. calls to New York relatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Mar 4 spytheweb 10
News Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead Mar 2 Pat McCock 1
looking Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb '17 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb '17 Lars 6
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Pierce County was issued at March 13 at 1:04PM PDT

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC