Tacoma House of Cannabis brings experience, awesome customer service

Tacoma House of Cannabis will be opening its doors officially on March 17 as a recreational marijuana storefront serving the fine patrons of Washington State. Located at 2632-A S. 38th St. in Tacoma, near the freeway and the Tacoma Mall, THC has a long and storied history with cannabis here in our state, particularly with Kevin Heiderich, a partner and Director of Marketing at THC.

