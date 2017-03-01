Sikh man shot and told to 'go back to...

Sikh man shot and told to 'go back to your own country' in suburban Seattle

1 hr ago

Satwinder Kaur, a member of the Sikh community in Kent, Wash., says the community hasn't seen a 'hate crime' like this before. A Sikh man said a gunman approached him as he worked on his car in his suburban Seattle driveway and told him to "go back to your own country" before shooting him in the arm, authorities say.

