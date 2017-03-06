Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of teen bo...

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of teen boy was 'over a girl'

Read more: Bellingham Herald

A man has been charged with murder and five counts of assault in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy south of Tacoma Friday. The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release that 22-year-old Billy Gene Williamson was charged Monday.

